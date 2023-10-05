Europe: Anti-Putin coalition assembles in Granada

Political 'speed dating'

No formal decisions will be taken at either summit this week. The European Political Community in particular, set up by French President Emmanuel Macron, is a relaxed gathering with no clear structure.



That’s a good thing, according to Steven Blockmans of the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), a think tank in Brussels. The analyst said the third gathering of European leaders, after Prague in 2022 and Chisinau in June 2023, will be a kind a political "speed dating conference."



With no agenda or pressure to haggle over joint declarations, there will be plenty of opportunities for politicians to meet in relaxed working groups.



That’s when leaders who rarely see each other actually get the chance to talk, Vessela Tcherneva of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) told DW in Sofia.



"The same goes for the 20 non-EU countries who don’t meet up every month like their counterparts from the European Union," Tcherneva stressed. These politicians needed a forum where they could speak to each other at the highest political levels, she added.