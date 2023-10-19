European Parliament debates Israel-Hamas war

Since the fresh eruption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the European Union has struggled to speak with one voice.

The 27 member states have universally condemned the October 7 assault on Israeli territory by the militant group Hamas, which is classified as a terror organization by the EU, US and other governments. But some EU member states have been much more critical than others of Israel's response: An onslaught of rockets and a total siege on Gaza, the Palestinian territory ruled by Hamas.

Addressing the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — who has been under fire for going it alone on foreign policy of late — once again stressed solidarity with Israel.

"Hamas' terrorists slaughtered over 1,400 men, women, children and babies in one day for one single reason, because they were Jews, just living in the State of Israel, with the explicit goal to eradicate Jewish life," the German center-right politician said.