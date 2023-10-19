Outrage in Middle East over Gaza hospital blast

Even as Israel continues to deny blame for the deadly blast on Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday, which left nearly 500 people dead, the tragedy has led to new outrage and condemnation of the Israeli military across the Middle East and North Africa.

"The situation is incredibly volatile, and the pictures of the suffering and the destruction of the Al-Ahli hospital are upsetting to the whole region," Simon Wolfgang Fuchs, associate professor of Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, told DW.

Fuchs said some reactions to the attack by regional leaders were likely strategic. "Arab politicians who work closely with Western states are under extreme pressure, which is why they immediately condemned the incident and blamed Israel."

Egypt, for example, has been under increasing international pressure to open its Rafah border crossing with Gaza to allow aid in and refugees to flee. Immediately after the explosion at the hospital, Egypt's Foreign Ministry blamed Israel for the attack, accusing the country of a "deliberate bombardment of civilians."