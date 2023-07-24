European Parliament's decision to support Syrian refugees' stay in Lebanon violates sovereignty: Lebanese PM

He added that the recent European Parliament's resolution overlooks Lebanon's multifaceted complexities and challenges.

The severe repercussions of the long-term presence of displaced Syrians in Lebanon destabilise the country's social fabric and directly threaten its existence as a model of diversity, he said.

On July 12, the European Parliament issued a series of decisions on the situation in Lebanon, emphasising that conditions are not met for the voluntary, dignified return of refugees in conflict-prone areas in Syria.

Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with an estimated 1.5-2 million Syrian refugees scattered across the country.

Lebanese officials insist on returning Syrian refugees to their homeland as the country's internal security and economic situation can no longer tolerate their stay in Lebanon.