European Union moves to shield sensitive tech from China

The European Commission has drawn up a list of sensitive technologies to be carefully scrutinized for the risks they pose in rival hands — principally those of China, according to analysts, although EU officials insisted they were not concerned about any particular country.

"Technology is currently at the heart of geopolitical competition," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said Tuesday, 3 October at a press conference in the French city Strasbourg. "The EU wants to be a player and not a playground. And to be a player we need a united EU position, based on a common assessment of the risks."

In the wake of pandemic-induced supply chain chaos and the energy crisis following Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union has become much more wary of dependencies. For example, its former reliance on Moscow for natural gas and continued need for China's critical minerals, key for clean energy tech.

As a result, the bloc is developing a strategy this year to guarantee its "economic security." Tuesday's announcement is part of this. It also follows a range of similar steps taken by the US, in its approach to Beijing in particular.

While the EU executive branch was at great pains not to single out or even mention China on Tuesday, the annoucement clearly aligns with a broader strategy of "de-risking" relations with Beijing and others, as espoused by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, experts told DW.