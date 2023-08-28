France to ban Muslim abaya dresses in schools

What prompted the move against the abaya?

In 2004, a French law banned "the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation" in schools. This applied to large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.

Nevertheless, abayas were somehow spared, until last November.

The Education Ministry at the time issued a circular including the abaya in a group of items of clothing which could be banned should they be donned "in a manner as to openly display a religious affiliation." The circular also singled out bandanas and long skirts.

The controversy surrounding the abaya intensified in 2020, when a radicalized Chechen Muslim beheaded a teacher. The teacher had shown students caricatures of Muslim prophet Mohammed.