What is the new history book about?

From September 1, updated history books will be used across grades 10 and 11 in all Russian schools. During 2024, new history textbooks for years five through nine will also be written by the same team of authors. In the new "Medinsky Book," named after the conservative presidential aide who presented the book to the press, one chapter referring to present-day events has been rewritten to include the Donbas war, which began in 2014, and the Minsk agreements that sought to end the conflict. The section then concludes with the so-called "special military operation."

The authors of the book home in on the notion that the West is "fixated on destabilizing the situation in Russia." Paragraph upon paragraph, the writers build on a chain of events to justify Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, followed by the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. From the disintegration of Yugoslavia in the 1990s to the Russo-Georgian war in 2018. It goes on further to detail the destruction of Soviet memorials in Eastern Europe, and the "resurgence of Nazim" in the Baltic countries, before concluding with the emergence of "Ukrainian neo-Nazism."

According to the authors, this is "fierce national, linguistic and cultural violence which is being perpetrated by an aggressive minority against the majority." The textbook also seeks to convey the message that any cooperation between European countries, the US and Ukraine is "not a strong Ukraine, but a weak Russia" and that the "current Ukrainian junta" came to power as a result of the "bloody uprising of 2014."