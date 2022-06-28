G7 remains committed to rules-based global order, respect others' territorial integrity and sovereignty

Leaders of the G7 grouping and its five partner countries, including India, on Monday said that they seek to promote a rules-based international order, respect other states' territorial integrity and sovereignty, respect and defend the principles enshrined in the UN Charter as they vowed to remain steadfast in their commitment to defending peace, human rights and the rule of law.

In a joint statement, the Group of Seven (G7), an inter-governmental political grouping, acknowledged the importance of national laws and regulations that are in place in each country to advance the principles and values of democracy.

We, the Leaders of Germany, Argentina, Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Senegal, South Africa, the UK, the US and the EU affirm our commitment to strengthening the resilience of our democracies and to working towards equitable, inclusive and sustainable solutions to global challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, and reaffirm our commitment to the rules-based international order, it said.

It took note of the 2021 Carbis Bay Open Societies Statement and recognised the dramatic changes in the geopolitical situation since then and the significant threats to democratic systems around the world.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to defending peace, human rights, the rule of law, human security and gender equality, as recognised by international law, including the United Nations Charter, and call on our international partners to join us in these efforts, the statement said.

We hail all courageous defenders of democratic systems that stand against oppression and violence, and will step up international cooperation to improve the resilience of democratic societies globally.