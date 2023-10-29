Gaza: No way out, even for dual citizens

Asia Mathkour has been anxiously waiting for a call letting her know that the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is open for people to leave Gaza. The mother of two young children is a Palestinian-Canadian citizen who has lived with her family in Gaza since 2014. But so far, they haven't been able to leave the war zone.

"Two weeks ago, I got a call from the Canadians and they told me the Rafah border might open and that we should go there on our own responsibility," said Mathkour on the phone from Rafah. But her hopes were shattered a few hours later, when the crossing remained closed. "We feel alone, like nobody is helping."

Mathkour isn't alone with her fears and worries. Until now, no country has managed to evacuate any of its nationals or dual citizens from the Palestinian enclave, which has been under bombardment by the Israeli military for the last three weeks.

German officials have said there are few hundred Palestinian-Germans in Gaza, mostly dual nationals, without giving specific figures. On Wednesday, the White House said US President Joe Biden had renewed discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure safe passage of foreign nationals and of Palestinians with dual citizenship.

But the Rafah crossing, now the only route out of the territory ever since Israel imposed a total blockade of Gaza, has remained shut. Only some trucks carrying urgently needed humanitarian aid were allowed to enter the Gaza Strip in recent days from Egypt. And on Friday evening, Israel intensified its airstrikes and expanded its ground operations.