Israel's assault on Gaza enters 'second stage'

Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), condemned the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying it was an "intolerable level of human suffering".

Millions in the besieged strip are either sleeping in makeshift shelters or out in the open, with little food and water, the ICRC said.

"This is a catastrophic failing that the world must not tolerate," Spoljaric said, adding that it was "unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza amid the massive bombardments".