German Red Cross aid to Morocco postponed due to 'new rules'

A German Red Cross relief flight set to take off on Thursday en route to Morocco was postponed at the last minute due to "new rules and regulations," as the North African country reels from a devastating earthquake that killed thousands.

The German Red Cross (DRK) said in a Thursday statement that the flight, due to take off from the German city of Leipzig, had to be canceled "for reasons beyond our control and that of our partners in the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement."

The relief flight was packed with 36.6 tons of relief supplies, the German DPA news agency reported. They included over 3,000 floor mats and 550 family-sized tents.