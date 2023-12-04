Global arms trade: High demand, but less revenue

Russian arms production a mystery

Due to a lack of data, SIPRI was unable to comprehensively assess the revenue development of Russian companies. This is one of the reasons why only two Russian companies were included in the list: Rostec (10th place) and the United Shipbuilding Corporation (36th). Their combined turnover fell by 12% to $20.8 billion. Russia's lack of transparency is not new, but the country's defense output has become even more opaque since the invasion of Ukraine, the SIPRI report noted.

"Russian companies were prevented by their government from disclosing all information because it could call into question the official narrative about their war efforts in Ukraine," Liang told DW.

Meanwhile, firms in Asia, Oceania and the West Asia recorded significant growth. "Companies there often have to contend with very difficult security conditions and are confronted with a kind of permanent state of war, like Israel or South Korea," said Liang. This is why these companies have a "perpetual production capacity," and they can ramp up production quickly when there's a sudden increase in demand.

Furthermore, some companies in China, India and Turkey are supported by their governments with long-term modernisation plans. Liang mentions another advantage. "Many suppliers there come from the domestic market. Most of the demand is also domestic, to supply their own military. This helps these countries to mitigate the impact of global supply chain disruptions."

The defence sales of the 22 companies from Asia and Oceania listed in the ranking rose by 3.1% to $134 billion, the second year in a row when revenues in Asia and Oceania were higher than those in Europe.

Eight Chinese companies are included in the list, three of them in the top ten. The arms revenues of all eight companies amounted to $108 billion and accounted for 18% of total global arms sales. This makes them the second-largest share of total sales by country after US companies.