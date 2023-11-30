Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Henry Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner known for his diplomatic achievements and contentious policies, died on Wednesday, 29 November, aged 100.

"Dr. Henry Kissinger, a respected American scholar and statesman, died today at his home in Connecticut," Kissinger Associates announced in a statement late on Wednesday.

Fled Nazi Germany

The former US Secretary of State was born in Germany in 1923. His family moved to the United States in 1938 to flee the Nazi regime.

Kissinger, who gained US citizenship in 1943, served in the army during World War II in Europe. He went on to pursue higher education at Harvard University on a scholarship, obtaining a master's degree in 1952 and a doctorate in 1954.

He then joined Harvard's faculty, where he taught for 17 years.