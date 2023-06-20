Hunter Biden charged with tax, firearm offenses in US
Joe Biden's son faces charges of tax offenses and of possessing a firearm illegally, given his past drug use
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal he made with the US Justice Department, court documents showed.
A letter filed in a court in Delaware on Tuesday made the charges and Biden's apparent plans to plead guilty public, following a long-running Justice Department investigation into Joe Biden's second son.
The agreement will also likely avert a trial, which could have created days or weeks of negative attention, with next year's presidential elections beginning to draw near.