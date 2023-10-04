Hunter Biden pleads not guilty on firearms charges

What are the charges against Hunter Biden?

The charges include two counts of making false statements due to him writing in the forms that he was not using illegal drugs at the time of purchase and another count of illegal possession of the weapon.

Biden got rid of the gun 11 days after he first bought it.

His lawyers have argued that Biden did not break the law, pointing to the rarity of such cases and recent Supreme Court standards that found a ban on allowing drug users to possess firearms was an apparent violation of their Second Amendment rights to own weapons.

Lawyer Abbe Lowell had requested that Biden be allowed to appear in court via video instead of traveling from his home in California all the way across the country with his Secret Service contingent.

But Judge Christopher Burke refused, saying, "The defendant should not receive any special treatment in this matter."

If convicted, Biden could in theory face up to 25 years in prison. However, in practice, such charges rarely result in a prison sentence.

He almost avoided the firearms charges thanks to a plea made with federal prosecutor David Weiss which would have seen him plead guilty to two tax charges in exchange for the former charges being dropped. But this fell apart in July.