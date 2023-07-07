IAEA head defends green light for Fukushima water release

There could be no transboundary effect from Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water into the ocean, the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Friday.

Rafael Grossi was speaking after the International Atomic Energy Agency earlier this week greenlit Japan's plan to release wastewater collected since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster into the ocean.

"Well, the 'transboundary-ness' if the word exists in English, the transboundary nature must be addressed. Our opinion is that given the degree, the dilution degree, and the dispersion, it could be the case that there is no transboundary effect at all," he said.