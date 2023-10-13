India and Taliban: What next after Afghan embassy closure?

Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi ceased operations on 1 October, listing a series of allegations, including a lack of cooperation from the Indian government that allegedly hindered the embassy's operations.

"It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the embassy said.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two years ago, the embassy has symbolically represented the previous Afghan government rather than the Taliban regime.

The previous ambassador, Farid Mamundzay — who was appointed by the government of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani — left India and never returned, creating a leadership void.

India, like many countries, does not recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, causing diplomatic relations to be complex and challenging. However, the Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad continue to function.