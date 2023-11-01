India–Qatar ties strained by 'spy' death sentences

Days after a Qatari court sentenced eight Indian naval veterans to death, India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar met with the men's families in New Delhi and promised that the government would make "all efforts" to help release them.

"The government attaches the highest importance to the case. I fully share the concerns and pain of the families, underlined that government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release," Jaishankar said in a statement on social media.

Why were the men sentenced to death?

The veteran officers had worked for Al Dahra, a private Gulf-based company, reported the AFP news agency. Al Dahra offers "complete support solutions" to the aerospace, security and defence sectors, according to its website.

Neither New Delhi nor Doha has disclosed specific details of the charges. However, according to The Hindu newspaper, the men — who had been arrested in Doha in August 2022 — were accused of spying for a "third country", while the Times of India said "various reports claimed they were accused of spying for Israel".