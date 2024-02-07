Indian student of Purdue University found dead, fifth in the US this year

A 23-year-old Indian student who was pursuing a doctoral degree at Purdue University in the US has been found dead, taking the number of Indian students killed in the country to five since the start of this year.

Sameer Kamath's body was found at about 5.00 pm on Monday at Crow's Grove Nature Preserve in Williamsport, Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett said in a news release published Tuesday afternoon.

Kamath, a US citizen according to the coroner’s office, was a doctorate student in the mechanical engineering department at Purdue University, Indiana-based Journal & Courier reported, citing the coroner's office. He graduated from the department in August 2023 with a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

The release from the coroner's office said a forensic autopsy is scheduled to be performed in Crawfordsville and the family has been notified about the death. The Warren County sheriff's office further stated that there is no threat to the public and that the incident is being investigated.

With Kamath's death, five Indian students have died in quick succession in the US since the start of this year, including Shreyas Reddy Benigeri in Cincinnati and Purdue University's Neel Acharya in Indiana.