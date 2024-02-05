Indian students get an A-plus for plagiarism

Plagiarism is on the rise in British universities, with international students leading the trend. And guess what? India figures among the most ‘prolific countries of origin for plagiarism’, according to a study. Other ‘prolifics’ include China, Nigeria, Romania and China.

The number of pupils caught plagiarising in their admission applications has doubled in the past two years.

Applicants to British universities are required to submit a personal statement setting out their background, goals and how they hope to benefit from a degree, etc. The quality of a personal statement can make or mar an applicant’s prospects. Hence the temptation to seek help—even if it means stealing someone else’s work.

In particular, there has been a 15 per cent rise in plagiarism since ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence programme, was launched. But experts say the trend started long before ChatGPT came on the scene.

Some attribute it to the intense pressure on candidates to succeed. Cultural attitudes are also said to be responsible, especially in the case of Indian students.

Indian universities don’t require personal statements. There is also a more relaxed attitude towards borrowing from someone else’s work.

Two years ago, an Indian student at a top American university was rusticated after he was found to have lifted a whole paragraph from former US president Abraham Lincoln’s speech which he tried to pass it off as his own!

“The problem is that in India, copying content is a common practice and many students do it as an accepted norm,” Indian-origin educational expert Adarsh Khandelwal had said at the time.

True? Or false?