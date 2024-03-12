Israel-Hamas war: First Gaza aid ship leaves Cyprus port

A ship carrying aid for Gaza has left Cyrus

One person killed in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon

US carries out strikes on Yemen's Houthis after attack on vessel in Red Sea

Hezbollah says it launched more than 100 rockets at Israeli positions

Lebanon-based militia group Hezbollah said it has launched over 100 rockets aimed at Israeli military positions in retaliation for a strike on the country's east that killed one person.

Iran-backed Hezbollah launched "more than a hundred katyusha rockets" at two military bases in the occupied Golan Heights, the group said in a statement.

Hezbollah and Israel have traded increasingly intense, deadly cross-border fire since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Hezbollah, an ally ofHamas, is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries.

Hezbollah said its strikes were "in response to the Israeli attacks on our people, villages and cities, most recently near the city of Baalbek and the killing of a citizen." Several Israeli strikes have moved deeper inside Lebanon lately, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

On Monday, Israeli air strikes near Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek killed one person in the second raid on the Hezbollah stronghold since cross-border hostilities began.

Gaza aid ship sets sail from Cyprus after delay

An aid ship carrying 200 tons of food for Gaza left the Larnaca port in Cyprus early Tuesday after being held up for days.

It is the first such shipment along a new maritime corridor from Cyprus, which aims to deliver much-needed aid to Gazans.

The charity ship Open Arms is towing a barge laden with flour, rice, canned tuna, beans, chicken and other things.

The journey is expected to take up to two days.

Israel has welcomed the new sea route, but some aid groups have criticized the mission, saying it is too little and ineffective.

The operation is part of an effort by the US, European Union, and United Arab Emirates to distribute aid in Gaza as food shortages across the territory steadily worsen.

The enclave has been effectively sealed off since Israel began its offensive in response to the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas militants. The United Nations has said food delivered by airdrops cannot replace open land borders.