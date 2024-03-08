Israel's war on Gaza: US to build temporary port for aid

US announces plan to build a temporary port in Gaza

US President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address to announce that a temporary pier would be built on Gaza's coast to receive aid by sea.

"Tonight, I’m directing the US military to establish a temporary pier on the Gaza coast that can receive shipments of food, water, medicine, and shelter," Biden said in comments also posted on social media.

"To Israel, I say humanitarian assistance cannot be secondary. Protecting and saving innocent lives must be a priority," Biden said.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration looks to ease anger among those who are critical of his support for Israel, considering the mounting civilian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war.

The order to construct the pier also comes amid UN warnings of famine facing the Palestinian territory's 2.3 million residents.

Fighting has forced the displacement of 1.9 million civilians, according to UN figures, which is 85% of Gaza's total population.

The war was sparked by the events of October 7, the day the Hamas Islamist militant group led a large-scale terror attack in southern Israel. Over 1,100 people were killed and hundreds of others were taken hostage.

Since then, Israel's military has been involved in a military offensive to root out Hamas fighters. The Hamas-run health ministry says that at least 30,800 people have been killed since the start of the war.