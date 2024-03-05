Crowdfunding campaigns to the rescue in Gaza?

Although the borders between Egypt and Gaza are closed, leaving the besieged Palestinian enclave is still possible ― but only if you have enough money.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have always been able to enter Egypt via the Rafah crossing if they had the right documents, connections and cash.

"For years, a network of Egypt and Gaza-based travel agents and fixers have offered fast-tracked passages through Rafah for a price, ranging from several hundred to several thousand dollars," the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, or OCCRP, wrote in late January.

The cost of the exit process, colloquially known as "coordination," used to be anywhere from $350 to $600 (about €320 to €550). But "the deeper the desperation to leave, the better the business," the OCCRP, an international investigative reporting organization, noted.

As the Israeli military campaign in Gaza continues, alongside a blockade of power, water, food and medical aid, the business of getting people across the border is booming.

An Egyptian company called Hala Consulting and Tourism has been at the centre of recent media reports. Researchers link back to a local tycoon, Ibrahim a-Organi, and potentially the Egyptian military. In 2019, Hala started running what it called a $1,200 "VIP service" at the Rafah border crossing.

Since the current conflict started, prices for such a crossing have risen massively. According to the OCCRP and others, it now costs anywhere from $5,000 to more than $10,000 per adult.