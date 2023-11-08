Gaza: A tricky tightrope act for Palestine's neighbour Egypt

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has made it clear that the Rafah border crossing — the only crossing into Gaza not controlled by Israel — won't become an entrance for Palestinians from Gaza.

"Egypt clearly and strictly confirms that it will never accept the displacement of any Palestinian into Egyptian territory," he said.

Al-Sisi has repeated this in various ways since the outbreak of the conflict, which started after the 7 October Hamas attack that killed around 1,400 Israelis.

"Egypt recalls very well what happened in 1948, when following the Nakba [Arabic for 'catastrophe'], Palestinians who had been forced out of their homes and villages were not allowed to return back when that war ended," Pace said. "Egypt believes that pattern could repeat itself."

"Nonetheless civilians in Gaza have the right to seek asylum and only they alone can decide how and when to exercise this right. Egypt is obligated to let civilians in, if they want," Timothy E. Kaldas, deputy director of the Washington-based Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, told DW.