Israel-Palestine conflict: More foreign citizens to leave Gaza

Biden calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict

US President Joe Biden has called for a "pause" in the Israel-Hamas conflict to get "prisoners" out of Gaza.

He made the comments after a protester interrupted a campaign speech he was delivering in the US state of Minnesota.

"As a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now," the protester said.

In response, Biden said: "I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out."

The White House later clarified that Biden was referring to the hostages held by Hamas militants when he said "prisoners."

While the White House has previously called for "humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to be delivered or civilians to be evacuated from Gaza, it has refused to call for a cease-fire in the conflict.