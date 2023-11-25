Israel-Palestine conflict: More hostages expected to be released

More hostages slated for release by Hamas on Saturday, as truce holds

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says all hostages must be released unconditionally

Two dozen hostages were freed on Friday, the first day of the four-day truce

Israel receives list of second batch of hostages to be freed by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it has received a second list of hostages to be released by Hamas on Saturday, 25 November.

Netanyahu’s office says it has notified the families of hostages set for release.

This would be the second batch after 24 hostages were released on Friday by Hamas under a four-day truce with Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Friday.

During the four-day truce, which also includes a pause in fighting that formally went into effect Friday morning, about 50 hostages are set to be released in total by the militant Islamist group Hamas.

Israel said it would release 150 Palestinian prisoners over the course of the truce, but would resume fighting after the cease-fire expires.

Hamas has been designated by EU, US and Israel among others as a terrorist organization.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the first batch of hostages had undergone medical tests and were in "good condition."

The Israeli hostages released in the first batch were taken to three Israeli hospitals for observation. They include nine women and four children aged nine and under.

The Schneider Children’s Medical Center said it was treating eight Israelis — four children and four women — and that all appeared to be in good physical condition.