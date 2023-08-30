Japan: Fukushima water release worries local community

Twelve years ago, the fears that gripped the already traumatised people of northeastern Japan were rooted in the danger of invisible, insidious radiation escaping from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Today, fears directly associated with the second-worst nuclear accident in history have largely dissipated, as they have rebuilt their lives and livelihoods after the magnitude-9 earthquake and tsunami of March 2011.

But when the Japanese government confirmed that it was going ahead with the release of 1.25 million tonnes of treated radioactive water from the plant, new worries bubbled to the surface.

Engineers at the plant — where three of the six nuclear reactors suffered meltdowns — opened the valves last week to allow the initial batch of treated water to flow through pipes and out into the Pacific Ocean.