Japan postpones lunar mission again due to weather

Japan's space agency on Monday postponed the launch of its "Moon Sniper" lunar mission due to poor weather, making it the third postponement for the mission.

The H2-A rocket was also carrying a research satellite developed with NASA and the European Space Agency.

It was meant to launch from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan at 9:26 a.m. local time (0026 GMT) on Monday.

The launch was postponed less than 30 minutes before it was scheduled to take place. Operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) said the mission was called off "because it was confirmed that the upper wind does not satisfy the constraints at launch".

Japan has yet to set a new date for the next attempt.