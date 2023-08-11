Russia set to launch first moon mission in almost 50 years

Russia made final preparations on Thursday, August 10, for its first spacecraft to land on the moon in 47 years.

The Luna-25 craft is set to be launched on a Soyuz 2.1v rocket in the early hours of Friday morning.

The unmanned mission will be conducted without assistance from the European Space Agency, which ended its cooperation with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said the rocket would take five days to reach the moon.

The craft will then spend up to seven more days in lunar orbit before descending to one of three possible landing sites.