Kiev hit by heavy missile, drone attack

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said some rocket debris had fallen in central districts, including on the city's zoo.



There were reports of injuries.



Serhiy Popko, head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, described the latest barrage as being the "maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time".



"According to preliminary information, the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kiev were detected and destroyed," the BBC quoted the top official as saying.