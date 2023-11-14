King Charles launches new food scheme on 75th birthday

Britain's King Charles celebrates his 75th birthday on Tuesday. He will use the occasion to officially launch the Coronation Food Project to tackle food poverty and reduce waste.

With his wife, Queen Camilla, Charles is going spend his birthday visiting a surplus food distribution center. He will also meet with major British supermarkets to see how his project can help redistribute food that would otherwise go to waste.

Charles, who held a celebratory event for other individuals and organizations also turning 75 on Monday, will also host a reception on Tuesday to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives as part of events marking 75 years of the National Health Service.