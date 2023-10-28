Maine governor confirms death of Lewiston mass shooter

The gunman who killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, Maine Governor Janet Mills said at a news conference Saturday.

"I'm breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone," she said, referring to the gunman.

Police searched extensively for the shooter for nearly two days, first asking people to stay inside and then eventually lifting a shelter-in-place order late Friday.

Mills said she had notified President Joe Biden about the news and thanked law enforcement officials for their work.