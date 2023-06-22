MEA requests Maharashtra govt, consent to take control of Ambedkar house in London

The Centre has requested the Maharashtra government for its consent to hand over the control of Dr B R Ambedkar's house in London to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an official said on Thursday.

The file has been submitted for approval, the official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI.

The 3.1 million pound three-storey house located on King Henry's Road in north London was purchased by the state government in 2015 to turn it into a museum.

In 2020, the house was converted into a museum and thrown open to public.

Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, lived in the house in 1921-22.