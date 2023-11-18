Philippines earthquake death toll rises

The death toll from a strong submarine earthquake off the southern Philippines rose to seven on Saturday, with rescuers continuing to search for two more people feared buried beneath a landslide.

The 6.7-magnitude quake that struck the Mindanao region on Friday afternoon caused part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse, triggered power cuts and sent people fleeing into the streets.

Philippines earthquake: where was the epicenter?

The epicenter was located 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the United States Geological Survey said, at a depth of 78 kilometers (48 miles). But no tsunami warning was triggered.

Police officers and rescue workers told the French AFP news agency that one woman had been crushed to death by falling debris in General Santos City, where another couple were killed after being pinned under a collapsed concrete wall.