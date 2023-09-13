Morocco earthquake: Number of injured doubles to over 5,500

Red Cross makes urgent aid appeal

The Red Cross launched an emergency appeal on Tuesday, 12 September to raise 100 million Swiss francs ($112 million) to support victims of the earthquake.

"In this appeal, we are seeking 100 million CHF to be able to deliver on the most pressing needs at this time," including water, sanitation and shelter, Caroline Holt, global director of operations at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told reporters in Geneva.

"We need to make sure that we avoid a second wave of disaster."

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck in the High Atlas mountains on 8 September, flattening entire villages and blocking access roads.

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the rubble, while health workers scramble to treat the thousands of people with injuries.

"This emergency response, as with many earthquakes, is a marathon," Holt said. "The people affected by the earthquake will need support for the weeks and months to come, and we will need to continue to show that solidarity and support not only now but in the future."