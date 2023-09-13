Morocco's deadly earthquake destroys cultural sites

In addition to the rising death toll and the thousands of people injured by the powerful earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday, several cultural landmarks have also been destroyed.

With Morocco being home to nine UNESCO World Heritage sites, the United Nations' cultural organization is making its first cautious assessments of the extent of the damage, though information is still incomplete.

According to UNESCO, several of the country's World Heritage sites have been severely damaged, including parts of the almost 1,000-year-old Medina in Marrakech. The Old City has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985.

The city's most important landmark, the 12th-century Kutubiyya Mosque, has also been been badly damaged.