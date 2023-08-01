Myanmar: Suu Kyi to be pardoned for 5 offenses — reports

State media in Myanmar reported Tuesday that civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been pardoned by the country's ruling junta in an amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent.

"Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts," a broadcast said.

The pardon is to cover just five of the many offenses of which she has been convicted. According to an "informed source" cited by Reuters news agency, she will remain in detention.

Suu Kyi headed Myanmar's democratically elected government before it was overthrown in a 2021 coup. She has been detained since then.