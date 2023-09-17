NATO chief urges Germany to boost defense spending

Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg has called on Germany to ramp up defense spending in an interview with local media.

In an interview with the Funke media group, Stoltenberg said: "During the Cold War, when Konrad Adenauer or Willy Brandt governed, defense expenditures consisted of three to four percent of economic output."

"We did it back then, and we must today also do it again," Stoltenberg encouraged, pointing out that the situation was similar in his home country, Norway where defense spending was short of the 2% target committed to by NATO members states.

Stoltenberg said he knew from his years as the head of the Norwegian government "how difficult it is, to budget more money for defense, when higher expenditures are also needed for health, education or infrastructure."