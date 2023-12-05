Nepal same-sex marriage a milestone for LGBTQ rights in Asia

In late November, Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung became the first same-sex couple in Nepal to have their marriage officially recognised, following a years-long process of legal wrangling.

Their legally recognised same-sex marriage is the first of its kind in a South Asian country, and marks a milestone for LGBTQ rights.

"We have achieved legal recognition, a monumental victory not just for us but for the entire LGBTQ community," Pandey told DW, adding he is grateful for the support from local officials and communities.

"We got justice. Now we are complete together," Gurung told DW.

A lengthy legal process

However, the couple's journey was far from easy and was marred by social judgments and family pressure on top of the protracted legal and procedural hurdles.

In 2007, Nepal's Supreme Court had ordered the government to change existing legal provisions to allow same-sex marriages. But successive governments failed to pass required legislation that would mandate lower courts to legally recognize same-sex marriages.

In 2017, Pandey and Gurung were married in a Hindu wedding ceremony. In June 2023, they filed a petition in Kathmandu District Court seeking legal recognition of their marriage after the Supreme Court instructed municipal authorities to provide an "interim registry" for same-sex marriages until existing marriage legislation could be amended.