New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

Can the West compete?

However, truly aligning the Gulf states with the West will be a lot harder. Senior representatives in those countries have said they don't want to be part of either "side."

This can be seen in the fact that both Saudi Arabia and the UAE are still cooperating with Russia, despite the war in Ukraine, and that they say they want to become part of the BRICS group of emerging economies — the group is named for its primary members, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and looks likely to welcome new members from next year.

It's clear that these actions are part of the Gulf states' wish to diversify their international relationships and not to end up taking one side or another, Hanelt explained.

"For example, Saudi Arabia wants to work more closely with the US on military issues and more closely with Israel on technology," Hanelt argued. "At the same time, the country wants to strengthen — and above all, maintain — its oil exports to China and India."

Saudi Arabia is also happy to see more investment from China, particularly when it comes to alternative energy sources. "Any Western offers to Saudi Arabia should be just as attractive," Hanelt noted. The same goes for Israel, usually a strong US partner: Over the past few years, China has invested intensively in Israeli start-ups and other innovative sectors there.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi haven't been thinking about geo-political blocs for some time now and have relationships all over the place, agreed Marcus Schnieder, the Lebanon-based project director for the Regional Peace and Security Project at Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation. "They're taking care of their contacts with Washington just as much as they're taking care of those in Beijing," he told DW. "Now they're also bringing India closer and simultaneously promoting better connections to Europe."

The goal for the Saudis and Emiratis is to bring the world's major powers to the point where they all have to compete for the Gulf states' favor, but without getting too tied to any single one of them, Schnieder said. In particular, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is trying to become a "central figure in world politics. In a sense, the only one in the world who's able to keep equally good relations with Biden, Xi, Modi, Putin and von der Leyen," Schneider said.