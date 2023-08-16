Niger: Junta-installed PM Zeine visits Chad, 'open' to talks

What did Zeine say about the visit?

Chad's government said that Zeine had arrived for a "working visit."

Zeine said he handed Deby a message of "good neighborliness and good fraternity" from the head of Niger's junta.

"We are in a process of transition, we discussed the ins and outs and reiterated our availability to remain open and talk with all parties, but insist on our country's independence," the junta-appointed premier said.

Deby visited Nigerien capital Niamey on July 30, four days after Niger's coup.

One photo from the visit showed the Chadian president next to detained Nigerien counterpart Mohamed Bazoum, while another showed him with one of the junta's leaders, General Salifou Mody.

Zeine served as finance minister in the early 2000s.

He was appointed by coup leaders who ousted Niger's elected president on July 26, Mohammed Bazoum.