Pakistan: Death toll climbs after passenger train derails

At least 30 people were killed and 90 others injured when a train derailed in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, officials said Sunday.

The train, the Hazara Express, was on its way from Pakistan's largest city Karachi to the city of Rawalpindi when the derailment happened.

Some 10 railway cars derailed near the Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah, roughly 275 km (171 miles) from Karachi.

Pakistan Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the train had apparently not been traveling at a fast pace and that an inquiry had been ordered into the cause of the accident. Apparently, the speed of the train at the time of the accident was about 45 kilometers (roughly 28 miles) per hour.