Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan refuses to allow police search

What are the latest developments?

Police, along with government officials, had earlier arrived at the former prime minister and international cricket star's home.

Agreeing on the terms of the search was part of the latest wrangle between Khan and authorities, amid deepening political instability in the country of 220 million people.

Police allege that Khan was sheltering between 30 to 40 suspects linked to the violence and had threatened to raid the premises under a court order to detain them. However, authorities said they would only start the search for suspects after agreeing on terms and conditions.

Khan has refused to allow a search until his stipulations are met. He said he feared that, if unsupervised, police might plant weapons and that a search could only be conducted by a panel set up by a high court. He also said a female officer should accompany the team.