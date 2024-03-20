Pakistan: Imran Khan predicts short tenure for Shehbaz Sharif government

Beleaguered former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday predicted a short tenure for the current Shehbaz Sharif-led government as he anticipated his imprisonment in a slew of cases to end in five to six months.

Khan, 71, made the comments during an informal chat with media persons at the high-security Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where he is currently incarcerated, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed that he was "targeted" by being convicted in three cases within a week in an attempt to undermine his party. "But their plan failed," he said, without directly naming anyone. Khan anticipated that his imprisonment would end in the next five to six months, after which, he predicted, the incumbent government would "end", the report said.

Khan also accused the government, the powerful military establishment and the top electoral body of being behind last month's allegedly manipulated national elections, the authenticity of which his party has questioned. "The caretaker government, election commission, and the establishment are all one," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Though more than 90 independent candidates backed by the PTI won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto struck a post-poll deal and formed a coalition government in the country.