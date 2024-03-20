US highlights irregularities in Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

The US has highlighted irregularities in the 8 February general elections in Pakistan and expressed the US commitment to strengthening the cash-strapped country's democratic institutions and cooperating to counter terrorist threats.

Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, the diplomat whose supposed warning to former Pakistan Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed was the subject of a cipher (secret diplomatic message) sent by the envoy to Islamabad, will on Wednesday be a key witness before a Congressional panel that has called a hearing titled ‘Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship’.

The same diplomatic communication was later used by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to allege a US conspiracy to oust his government in 2022.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is on trial for mishandling the same confidential document.

In his written testimony uploaded on Tuesday, Lu raised several issues concerning the two countries and what lies ahead for US policy in Pakistan.

He mentioned that the State Department had issued a clear statement a day after the general elections in Pakistan last month, noting undue restrictions on freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

The State Department condemned electoral violence and restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as attacks on media workers and restrictions on access to the internet and telecommunication services, he said.

It also expressed concern about allegations of interference in the electoral process and asked for claims of interference or fraud to be fully investigated, he said.

"We were particularly concerned about electoral abuses and violence that happened in the weeks leading up to the elections," he stated.