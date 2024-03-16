Pakistan: Could Shehbaz Sharif normalize ties with India?

Pakistan has formed a new government led by Shehbaz Sharif — and the message sent to Sharif by India's Narendra Modi, though brief and simple, felt like a sign of changing times after years of strained ties and occasional cross-border violence.

"Congratulations to [Shehbaz Sharif] on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sharif responded days later with an equally curt post, thanking Modi for his "felicitations."

But this was enough to get people talking, including diplomats beyond the borders of the two South Asian nations. Following Modi's message, the US said it would "welcome productive and peaceful talks between India and Pakistan."

The exchange comes after Shehbaz Sharif's brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, also made conciliatory gestures in recent months. Some circles are already speculating if the new Pakistani prime minister is preparing steps to normalize diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Reliance on the army

Skeptics point to Pakistan's military and the power they wield over the country's foreign policy. Top military leaders traditionally oppose rapprochements with India and the military's current stance does not give much hope. And with Shehbaz Sharif heavily reliant on the army to stay in power following a controversial election, the new head of government is unlikely to do anything that would go against their wishes.

Karachi-based analyst Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan believes that Shehbaz Sharif would simply not dare upset his military backers.

"He has even handed over internal policy to the military, then how can he take any initiative on foreign affairs front?" he told DW.

But Dr Noor Fatima, an academic at the International Islamic University in Islamabad, is more optimistic. She told DW that Sharif can try holding out an olive branch to India by involving the military into the effort.

"So, if he can take the army into confidence, he can take steps to normalize ties, otherwise it is difficult," she said.