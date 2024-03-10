Jinping greets Zardari; says close China-Pakistan ties 'choice of history'

Chinese president Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the Pakistan president, saying that the “iron-clad friendship” between the two countries is a “choice of history” and the “strategic significance” of the ties has become more “prominent” in the light of current changes in the world.

Zardari, husband to assassinated Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was overwhelmingly elected as the 14th president of Pakistan on Saturday, becoming the only civilian president of the coup-prone country for a second time.

Zardari, the co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was the joint candidate of the ruling alliance of the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In his message to Zardari on Sunday, Xi said, "China and Pakistan are good neighbours, good friends, good partners and good brothers, adding that the two countries' iron-clad friendship is a choice of history and a precious treasure of the two peoples."

Xi added that "the two countries have in recent years maintained close high-level exchanges, supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations," state-run Xinhua news agency reported.