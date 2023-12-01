Pakistan: Will elections take place on time?

Pakistan's caretaker government, which is headed by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, was originally mandated to hold general elections in the country within 90 days after it took charge in August. However, the polls have been delayed due to security concerns and protracted economic turmoil in the country.

The South Asian country's election commission has since set the date of February 8, 2024, for the vote, but many uncertainties remain over meeting the February deadline.

Former PM Imran Khan has been incarcerated on corruption and other charges for several months, as well as many of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) top officials. This has already put a question mark over the fairness of elections. At the same time, Pakistan continues to grapple with an acute economic turmoil amid soaring inflation.

The situation has pushed the interim government to try and steer the country out of multiple crises, even though, constitutionally, its only job is to organize and hold elections.

"We have tackled tough challenges in areas including economy, privatization, and connectivity," PM Kakar said earlier this month.

Ousted Prime Minister Khan remains the most popular politician in the country despite a crackdown on his party and supporters over allegedly targeting military installations during mass protests in May. A majority of Pakistanis are critical of the interim government.

A further delay in elections could make Kakar's bloc even more unpopular, analysts say.