Plane with Indians grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking leaves airport

After a four-day wait, a plane at the centre of a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday from a French airport, destined for India, reports said.

The grounding of the aircraft left approximately 300 Indian passengers, including a 21-month-old child and 11 unaccompanied minors, stranded en route to Nicaragua in central America from Dubai.

"Thank French government and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation, enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with the embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too," the Indian Embassy, with handle name India in France, wrote on X.

However, the embassy did not mention human trafficking in the post.