India working with French govt for release of Indian passengers on Nicaragua flight

India on Saturday said it was working with the French government for an early resolution of the situation after a Nicaragua-bound flight carrying 303 people, mostly Indians, was detained by French authorities during a technical halt at an airport near Paris over suspected "human trafficking".

The flight, which took off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 Indian passengers, including many minors, was grounded at the Chalons-Vatry airport in Marne on Thursday.

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport," the Indian mission said in a post on 'X'.

"The embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring the well-being of passengers," the mission said on Friday.

On Saturday, the Indian embassy said it was continuing to work with the French government for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport and for an early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff were stationed at the airport, the mission posted on X. "Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend," it said.